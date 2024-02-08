Migrant Spike Returns to Arizona Border Sector — 2K per Day Last Week

The spike in migrants crossing into the Tucson Sector returned last week, with daily apprehensions numbers jumping back to the levels seen during the record-shattering month of December. Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 14,000 migrants during the past week.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted a weekly update on X showing the return a major levels of migrants being apprehended. During the previous week, Modlin stated his agents encountered 13,800 migrants.

A chart embedded in the report shows the numbers for the last week in January jumped back to the levels seen in December when Tucson Sector agents broke a record going back to the Clinton administration.

The Tucson Sector continues to be the busiest of the Border Patrol station with the apprehension of approximately 80,000 migrants in December (2,580 per day), Breitbart Texas reported. The prior record for migrant apprehensions in the Tucson Sector was set in March 2000 when agents encountered 76,245 migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Encounter Reports. The December report of approximately 80,000 migrants beats that record by nearly five percent.

According to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, January apprehensions in the Tucson Sector fell to approximately 51,000 migrants (1,645 per day). As the chart above reveals, the decline was short-lived, as last week’s apprehensions spiked to more than 1,900 per day.

Tucson Sector agents with #HorsePatrol assets successfully tracked and apprehended a group of illegal migrants near Douglas, Arizona. Migrants often resort to camouflage tactics to evade detection and capture when entering the U.S. illegally. pic.twitter.com/DiE94MRe6l — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 7, 2024

Many migrants illegally crossing the border between ports of entry into the Tucson Sector are not simply surrendering to the first available Border Patrol agent. As Modlin posted above, many of the migrant groups don camouflage and attempt to sneak into the country without being apprehended.

