Mexican Judge Releases Brother of Cartel Jalisco New Generation’s Supreme Boss

A Mexican federal judge has ordered the release of the brother of the supreme leader of Mexico’s most violent and dangerous drug criminal organization — Cartel Jalisco New Generation. The judge made the release citing irregularities in the paperwork and the arrest procedure.

During a late-night court hearing that ended on Sunday morning, an unnamed federal judge in Mexico ordered the release of Abraham “Don Rodo” Oseguera Cervantes, an alleged organized crime leader and brother of CJNG top boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera.

According to Mexico’s El Universal, the judge based out of the Almoloya de Juarez federal prison handed down the ruling, claiming that prosecutors failed to provide proof of the alleged crimes and the arrest was irregular. The judge ordered then the immediate release of the suspected cartel boss.

Mexican authorities arrested Don Rodo on April 23 in Jalisco after finding two prohibited weapons on him. Details of the arrest operation remain unclear. However, Mexican authorities quickly moved him to Mexico City after the arrest. A judge had initially accepted the charges and had him sent to the federal prison in Almoloya de Juarez.

Details of Don Rodo’s role in the cartel are unknown, but he has a history of prior arrests for drug trafficking. His brother, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, made a name for himself as the leader of one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent drug cartels. Currently, the CJNG has been linked to the widespread use of explosive devices to spark fear, as well as numerous other terrorist attacks, including the murder of innocent bystanders in both targeted and random shooting attacks.

