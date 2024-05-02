Gunmen Steal Safe from Spanish Embassy in Mexico  

A group of gunmen stormed the Spanish Embassy in Mexico City stealing a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash and checks. It remains unclear if the gunmen stole any sensitive documents as well.

The robbery took place on Monday night at the embassy building in the upscale neighborhood of Polanco, El Sol de Mexico reported. At the time, authorities responded to a call of a group of gunmen who had stormed the embassy building, had subdued the guards, and had taken one or more safes. The gunmen managed to escape before authorities arrived.

According to the local newspaper, a subsequent investigation and review of the surveillance cameras revealed that one of the security guards of the embassy had tried to steal a safe. It remains unclear if the guard was acting alone or with the help of other individuals.

The armed robbery comes at a time when Mexico continues to experience rising levels of violence under the leadership of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, while government officials falsely claim that violence has decreased. According to pundits, one of the reasons for the rising violence is tied to Lopez Obrador’s approach of not fighting directly against organized crime but creating social programs instead in a strategy dubbed “Hugs Not Bullets” or Abrazos No Balazos.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.