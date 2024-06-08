Border Patrol Reports 2,600 Migrant Apprehensions per Day — Just in 3 Sectors

Border Patrol chiefs in three sectors of the southwest border with Mexico report a daily apprehension rate of more than 2,600 per day during their most recent weekly recaps. The reports from these three of the nine southwest border sectors exceed President Joe Biden’s new executive order imposing a cap of 2,500 migrants per day on a seven-day average.

On Tuesday, President Biden issued an executive order capping migrant encounters along the southwest border at about 2,500 per day, Breitbart News reported. The weekly recap reports from the chief patrol agents in the San Diego, Tucson, and Del Rio Sectors indicate more than 2,600 migrant apprehensions daily. This average does not include the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Big Bend, El Paso, Yuma, and El Centro Sectors.

In their most recent weekly recap posts on social media, the sector chiefs in the San Diego, Tucson, and Del Rio Sectors indicate the apprehension of 8,488, 7500, and 2,389 migrants, respectively. The total for these three sectors is 18,377 migrants — 2,625 per day.

Breitbart Texas contacted Border Patrol officials to ascertain what steps will be taken to shut down the border as President Biden’s cap of 2,500 migrants per day has been exceeded. An immediate response was not available.

Breitbart Texas reported, citing an unofficial Border Patrol chart, that during the month of May, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 118,000 migrants — more than 3,800 per day. The May apprehensions were the third-lowest month for migrant arrests during the Biden era. During Fiscal Year 23, agents apprehended an average of more than 6,780 migrants per day. So far this fiscal year, agents apprehended approximately 6,715 migrants per day.