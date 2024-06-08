Mexican Congressional Candidate Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison For Abusing Daughter

A former Mexican congressional candidate will spend 12 years in prison for drugging and sexually abusing his 11-year-old daughter. Authorities believe the abuse may have gone on for years before the assaults were discovered.

This week, a Mexican State of Puebla judge convicted and handed down the sentence against Jose Elias Medel Galindo, a state congressional candidate for the Movimiento Ciudadano Party, in 2021.

According to a short statement provided to Breitbart Texas by the Puebla Attorney General’s Office, the investigation determined that at night, Galindo would dissolve an unnamed narcotic in the girl’s dinner and would then sexually assault her in his home. The AG’s office also posted his photograph announcing the sentence on their social media page.

Breitbart Texas reported on Medel Galindo in 2021 when the congressional candidate sparked controversy by publishing a series of suggestive photographs of him and his daughter appearing undressed in bed in “romantic positions” and kissing on the lips. At the time, Medel Galindo claimed that the photographs were innocent in nature and he was the target of a political witch hunt aimed at keeping him from winning a congressional seat.

Soon after those photos went public and sparked much controversy in Mexico, Medel Galindo’s political party withdrew their support from his candidacy. Mexican authorities arrested him on charges of aggravated pedophilia.

His daughter was initially placed in state custody under the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF).

