EXCLUSIVE: May Migrant Apprehensions Exceed 3,000 in Canadian Border Sector — Another Biden Admin Record

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested more than 3,000 migrants in May, setting a new record for the Canadian border sector. The arrests bring this fiscal year’s total to more than 10,000 — another sector record.

Unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that Swanton Sector agents arrested approximately 3,000 migrants in May. This is the largest number of migrant encounters for any month in the sector’s history, which patrols the Canadian border with eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. It actually exceeds the annual total for any fiscal year prior to the Biden administration.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted a report on social media stating that his agents apprehended more than 10,000 migrants so far this fiscal year (which began on October 1, 2023). This exceeds last year’s entire record-shattering-year total of 6,925 migrant arrests.

Migrant apprehensions in the Swanton Sector rose exponentially during the Biden era. Garcia reported that the apprehensions during the month of April exceeded the annual totals of FY21 and FY22 combined.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Swanton Sector agents have arrested more than 18,000 migrants — more than all prior years dating back FY 2004 combined.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.