EXCLUSIVE: May Migrant Apprehensions Exceed 3,000 in Canadian Border Sector — Another Biden Admin Record

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested more than 3,000 migrants in May, setting a new record for the Canadian border sector. The arrests bring this fiscal year’s total to more than 10,000 — another sector record.
Unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that Swanton Sector agents arrested approximately 3,000 migrants in May. This is the largest number of migrant encounters for any month in the sector’s history, which patrols the Canadian border with eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. It actually exceeds the annual total for any fiscal year prior to the Biden administration.
In less than 9 months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents have apprehended more than 10,000 subjects from 83 countries! More than our whole record setting 2023 year. We continue to see an unprecedented increase of illegal entries across eastern NY & VT. @USBPChief @CBP @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/bl4RNwJAQH
— Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) June 10, 2024
Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted a report on social media stating that his agents apprehended more than 10,000 migrants so far this fiscal year (which began on October 1, 2023). This exceeds last year’s entire record-shattering-year total of 6,925 migrant arrests.
Migrant apprehensions in the Swanton Sector rose exponentially during the Biden era. Garcia reported that the apprehensions during the month of April exceeded the annual totals of FY21 and FY22 combined.
Another record-breaking milestone in northern border history!Swanton Sector continues to encounter an unprecedented number of undocumented migrants, with well over 1,400 apprehensions in the month of April, surpassing the total number of apprehensions of FY 21 and FY 22 combined. pic.twitter.com/cBF9P8R4Q9
— Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) May 14, 2024
Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Swanton Sector agents have arrested more than 18,000 migrants — more than all prior years dating back FY 2004 combined.
Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.