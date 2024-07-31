Migrant Woman Found Dead by California Border Wall, 10-Year-Old Daughter Saved

Cartel-connected human smugglers abandoned a ten-year-old girl and her mother in the California desert and left them to die. Agents found the mother’s body just south of the border wall and managed to save her daughter.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino posted a report on social media announcing the recovery of a deceased Ecuadorian woman and the rescue of her ten-year-old daughter.

A smuggler abandoned a distressed Ecuadorian woman & 10yr daughter south of the fence. When agents arrived, the mother had perished, but they saved the juvenile from suffering the same fate. Human smugglers are relentless & callously jeopardize migrants’ lives to profit cartels. pic.twitter.com/n8AV3PFuyd — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) July 29, 2024

Bovino wrote that the callous human smugglers abandoned the woman who was in distress in the summer heat along with her daughter. When agents arrived, they found the woman died from exposure to the deadly heat of the California desert summer.

Agents saved the young girl who was about to face the same fate as her mother, Bovino reported.

During Fiscal Year 22, the latest information available on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, Border Patrol agents recovered the bodies or remains of 635 migrants. This is more than three times the number recovered during FY 20, President Donald Trump’s last full year in office. During FY 21 agents recovered 448 deceased migrants — twice Tump’s final year.

Statistics for FY 23 are not yet available on the CBP website.

Most of the FY 22 decedents died from exposure to extreme heat or cold, the report states. The second largest number of deaths were caused by drownings.

These numbers do not include decedent migrant recoveries on the Mexican side of the border, or those recovered by non-Border Patrol law enforcement agencies.

