Watch: Thousands Brave Heat in Atlanta Ahead of Trump Rally

ATLANTA, Georgia: Thousands of Trump-Vance supporters lined up for hours before a rally scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. EDT. Heat-Index temperatures reached 96 degrees five hours before the rally.

Breitbart Texas walked the line of supporters waiting to see former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance in Atlanta on Saturday. Up to 8,000 people are anticipated to attend the rally being held on the campus of Georgia State University.

“Our group has been following Donald Trump since 2015,” attendee Brandon Martinez told Breitbart. “We were institutionally ignorant about politics and told who to vote for based upon what we look like. No more, we’re done!”

In addition to Trump and Vance, Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are expected to attend. The chairman of the Georgia Republican Party and RNC National Committeewoman Amy Kremer as also expected to be present, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Trump’s Atlanta rally falls on the heels of a visit by his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. During her visit to the Peach State, Harris unleashed her version of a southern accent, Breitbart’s Elizabeth Weible reported.

“And, you all helped us win in 2020, and we gon do it again in 2024,” Harris said as she spoke to the crowd in what appeared to be a southern accent, Weible reported. “Yes, we will.”

Georgia’s 16 electoral votes will be critical for both candidates as they vie to be the 47th President of the United States. Trump and Harris are both expected to visit the state regularly during the last three months of the campaign.

