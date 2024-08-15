Critical Journalist Blames Mexican President if She Suffers Future Attacks

A journalist in Mexico who made headlines for her tough questions aimed at the country’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pointed the finger at him, claiming that if she suffers any attacks in the future is because of him and his rhetoric. The Mexican politician shrugged her off with indifference and asked if she was done.

During one of Lopez Obrador’s morning news conferences this week, Reyna Haydee Ramirez claimed that the president’s divisive rhetoric led to his supporters chasing her and screaming insults at her. She claimed that Lopez Obrador’s spokesman, Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, favored journalists who praised Lopez Obrador and censored or tried to keep out those who asked hard questions.

Ramirez showed a video on her cell phone where various individuals could be heard yelling, “eres una chayotera (you are a sellout),” as they surrounded her and chased her down the main plaza square in Mexico City. She claimed that police officers had to intervene.

Ramirez had made headlines in Mexico for routinely asking hard questions during Lopez Obrador’s morning news conferences, leading to several heated exchanges between the two.

According to Ramirez, the incident occurred in June when the country held its presidential election. She claimed that the issue was tied to Lopez Obrador’s rhetoric that journalists who question him are his opposition or paid mouthpieces of “conservative” politicians.

After she showed the video, a visibly upset Lopez Obrador asked if she was done and dismissed her concerns, claiming journalists were free to voice their opinions.

The claims by Ramirez come at a time when, as Breitbart Texas has reported, various international press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for news workers, where most killings and attacks go unpunished.

