Texas Deputy Constable Shot, Killed on Way to Work in Ambush-Style Attack

HOUSTON, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputy is dead after being ambushed Tuesday afternoon on his way to work. The gunman allegedly fled and then returned to the scene to shoot the deputy again, local media reports.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office Chief Deputy Noe Diaz told reporters the shooting happened near Richmond Ave. and Fondren at about 12:35 p.m. CDT. Diaz said the suspected killer got out of his car and walked over to the deputy’s car and opened fire, KTRK ABC13 reported. The deputy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

UPDATE 5 p.m.: Fox26 Houston reports Constable Herman’s office identified the slain deputy as 50-year-old Maher Husseini.

FOX 26 also reports the suspected cop killer’s vehicle was located after he drove his vehicle into the water near Old Causeway Road in Galveston, Texas.



Click2Houston reported Houston Police Department officials said the gunman fled on foot, only to return and fire additional rounds at the deputy. Constable Mark Herman told the NBC affiliate the deputy was stopped at a red light in his personal vehicle at the time of the shooting. He was reportedly wearing his uniform pants and duty belt. It is not clear if he was in his full uniform at the time.

Officials told reporters they are searching for a 35-40 year old male, believed to be of Middle Eastern dissent. He is described as 5′ 9″ tall and about 200 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, and he has dark, thinning hair, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Constable Herman was not ready to release the deputy’s name but described him to the NBC reporter as a 50-year-old man with about three years service to the constabulary. The deceased deputy received a promotion within the department just last week.

An HPD official said a witness called who saw the shooting. However, the alleged killer’s motive is not yet known.