EXCLUSIVE: American Voters Won’t Be Fooled by Kamala’s Border Visit, Says Texas Governor

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Breitbart Texas that American voters will not be fooled by Vice President Kamala Harris’ sudden interest in the U.S.-Mexico border. Harris is scheduled to visit the border near Douglas, Arizona, later on Friday.

“Americans aren’t going to be fooled by this,” Abbott told Breitbart Abbott in an exclusive interview on Friday. “This did not happen four years ago under President Trump. All they (Biden-Harris) had to do was to keep in place the policies that Trump put into place that led to a secure border.”

“But instead,” Abbott said, “they eliminated all those policies.”

“But worse than that, and this is what Americans know,” the governor continued, “what Kamala Harris has done in the past was, say on videotape, exactly what her position was, and that is, she was against criminalizing crossing the border illegally. She was against using ICE to enforce violations of the immigration laws. She was in favor of giving free health care to people coming into the country illegally. She creates magnets to make it impossible to enforce illegal immigration.”

“As bad as illegal immigration has been under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris’ policies are even worse than Joe Biden’s policies,” Governor Abbott concluded. “And if she’s elected president, it will destroy our country.”

Vice President Harris is scheduled to travel to Douglas, Arizona, late Friday. She is expected to deliver remarks on her future policies regarding border security and illegal immigration. It is not known if the Democrat presidential candidate will take any questions from reporters during the visit.