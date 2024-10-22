TED CRUZ: Colin Allred Running from His Radical Open Border Policies, Just Like Harris

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Breitbart Texas that his opponent, U.S. Representative Colin Allred (D-TX), is hiding from his “radical open-borders record.” He said Allred’s campaign mirrors Vice President Kamala Harris’s candidacy by running away from their well-documented voting records.

“Both Allred and Kamala Harris are running the identical campaign,” Senator Cruz said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas. “They are both hiding in Joe Biden’s basement. They are both desperately trying to run away from their radical open borders record, and they are counting on hundreds of millions of dollars of TV ads and the corrupt corporate media to push their messaging.”

“I believe campaigns should be a comparison of both candidates’ records,” Cruz added. “For 12 years, I have fought, every day, for 30 million Texans. I have fought for jobs, for freedom and for security, and have delivered real results.”

The senator said Allred voted against building the border wall on three occasions. According to a Cruz-sponsored website, AllredFacts.com, Allred voted against the Secure the Border Act. He voted against the Police Act, which would have forced immediate deportation of any migrant who assaults a law enforcement officer. He also voted against the SAVE Act, which would have blocked migrants illegally in the United States from voting in U.S. elections. In addition to the no votes, Allred skipped a vote on the End the Border Catastrophe Act. Allred was present, but the record indicates “Not Voting.”

Cruz’s website states Allred also voted against two resolutions condemning the Biden-Harris border crisis and border policies.

During a recent debate between the two candidates, Senator Cruz took Rep. Allred to task on his border record.

The incumbent senator said that during Allred’s first four years in the U.S. House of Representatives, he voted with Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time. He added that during the first two years of the Biden-Harris administration, he voted with them 100 percent of the time.

“When it comes to the border, Colin Allred is an open borders radical,” Cruz told Breitbart. “If you understand nothing else About this race, understand this Colin Allred is Kamala Harris. Both Colin Allred and Kamala Harris have been open border radicals their entire time in Congress.”

“He (Allred) describes the border wall as, ‘that racist border wall,’ and he has pledged to personally tear down that ‘racist border wall.” the Texas senator said. “Allred is right now running millions of dollars of ads on TV with him smiling and standing in front of that thing he calls ‘that racist border wall.'”

Until recently, Texas has been the epicenter of the Biden-Harris border crisis. During most of this administration, between 60 and 70 percent of migrant encounters by Border Patrol agents took place in the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors, according to CBP Nationwide Encounters reports.

Following a pre-election lull of migrant crossings in Texas, migrant encounters in the Del Rio Sector began to increase again in August, Breitbart Texas reported. Breitbart also reported the return to the sector of what Border Patrol classifies as “large migrant group” crossings. These are crossings of more than 100 migrants in a single incident.

Earlier this month, the Biden-Harris administration confirmed Breitbart’s reporting on large migrant group crossing.

Cruz stressed the importance of this race on the national stage as the Democratic Party, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and George Soros “are flooding more than $100 billion” in campaign funding into the Allred campaign. He added that, over the weekend, Sen. Schumer announced the addition of millions more in campaign contributions as early voting began in the Lone Star State.

“We’ve had a dozen different polls last month show this is a one-point race, or a two-point race, or a three-point race, and so I need everybody’s help”Cruz concluded. “Every common-sense Texan needs to come out and vote.”