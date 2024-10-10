Biden-Harris Admin Officials Confirm Return of Large Migrant Group Crossings at Texas Border

A Border Patrol sector chief reported a rise in the number of large migrant groups crossing into Texas from Mexico. The report confirms a Breitbart Texas report from September detailing large migrant groups entering the Del Rio Sector near Eagle Pass, Texas.

“Del Rio Sector has seen a rise in large groups of undocumented migrants illegally entering the U.S.,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley posted on social media. Border Patrol considers a large migrant group to be more than 100 who cross in a single incident.

Out of more than 500 migrants who crossed in large groups, 122 were reported to be unaccompanied minors, Danley stated. Only 38 percent of the more than 500 migrants were returned to their home country.

In September, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported the return of large migrant group crossings in the Del Rio Sector.

“Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers interdicted a large group of migrants shortly after they waded across the shallow Rio Grande north of Eagle Pass on Wednesday,” Clark wrote. “In all, 124 migrants from a host of different countries were arrested by the troopers in a surprising twist to the election-year slowdown along the Texas border.”

Clark cited a source within the Biden-Harris administration who said the unaccompanied minors are turned over to Health and Human Services officials, “who will find sponsors within the United States to care for the children while they pursue asylum claims.”

During the just ended Fiscal Year 24, more than 237,000 migrants were apprehended after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the Del Rio Sector between ports of entry.