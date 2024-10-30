Mexican Journalist Murdered Minutes After Interviewing Mayor

A group of gunmen shot and killed a journalist in Mexico just moments after he finished interviewing a local mayor. The murder comes as international press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for news workers.

The killing took place on Tuesday evening in Uruapan, a city in the state of Michoacan. According to the Michoacan Attorney General’s Office, journalist Mauricio Cruz Solis died during the attack, while a second victim sustained serious injuries.

Crus Solis was a presenter for the radio show, Primera Plana. He also directed the online news page Minutox Minuto Michoacan.

According to El Universal, Cruz Solis was live streaming a show about an upcoming festival and other local issues when they spotted Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez walking by and asked for a short interview.

About two minutes after the interview ended, a vehicle pulled up to Cruz Solis’ location. A lone gunman got out and fired at least four times.

In the aftermath of the attack, Michoacan’s governor called out the killing and claimed that he had ordered an operation aimed at capturing the killers.

As Breitbart Texas reported, numerous press freedom groups and human rights organizations have singled out Mexico as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

