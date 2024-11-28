VIDEO: Mother Pleads with Former Cartel Boss for Help in Release of Kidnapped Son

A desperate mother is asking the former leader of the Gulf Cartel to help her find her missing son. Her son was taken more than two years ago.

In a video shared by the March 10 victim search group, the mother of Jose Manuel Hernandez asked the former supreme leader of the Gulf Cartel, Osiel Cardenas, for help.

The woman claimed that her son was kidnapped on May 22, 202,2 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and that authorities have been unable to help. She claimed that her son had recently been seen alive in the southern part of the state.

“When you were the leader of the Gulf Cartel, you were respected and loved by your followers,” the woman said in the short video. “The people who worked for you admired you and respected you. Many residents in Tamaulipas yearn for the order and peace that there was back then.”

Cardenas headed the Gulf Cartel from the late 1990s to the early 2000s and is credited with founding Los Zetas as his personal guard. After his arrest and extradition to the U.S., Cardenas pleaded guilty to multiple drug and money laundering charges. He has since completed his sentence. As Breitbart Texas reported, after his release from U.S. custody, his fate remains unknown. Mexican authorities claim that he has pending charges in Mexico.

The video was sent to Breitbart Texas and other news outlets by the March 10 group. This organization helps the victims of cartel violence to find their missing loved ones by searching for clandestine gravesites. As Breitbart Texas reported, one of the leaders of March 10, Delia Quiroa, has made headlines in Mexico by publishing similar videos where she asks cartel bosses for their help in finding kidnapping victims. In the past, the group has been successful in cases where authorities in Mexico have been unable or unwilling to help.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.