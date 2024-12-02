Mexican Authorities Dissolve Migrant Caravan Headed to U.S.

Mexican immigration authorities dissolved one of the large migrant caravans moving through southern Mexico as they provided the group with bus transportation to other parts of Mexico and promised to help them with their paperwork. The move comes soon after Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum had phone calls with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the threats of tariffs if Mexico does not halt the flow of drugs, migrants, and asylum seekers headed north.

Over the weekend, members of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) deployed buses to and aid to meet the more than 1,600 migrants from the Bendicion de Dios (God’s Blessing) migrant caravan that started their journey earlier this month in Chiapas. The group had walked more than 400 kilometers with the intent of reaching the U.S. border and requesting asylum. The agents told the migrants they would provide transportation to the states of Guerrero and Michoacan. Officials provided the migrants with aid and assisted them in preparing their paperwork so they could petition the U.S. government for asylum.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the caravan had been moving north towards Mexico City, where it was expected to dissolve as the migrants sought alternate transportation north via bus, plane, train, or private vehicles, as the members of other caravans have done in the past.

Despite deeply distrusting the INM, the migrants accepted the aid and got into the buses. The lack of trust comes as the INM has previously been accused of rounding up migrants in border cities and moving them to southern Mexico.

Over the weekend, the INM released a statement claiming not to have pressured or forced migrants into the buses but to have offered them aid.

