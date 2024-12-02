POLICE: Texas Man Found Sleeping on Couch After Killing Sister, Niece

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Police Department officials say they arrested the alleged killer of a woman and her two-year-old daughter. Police found the suspected killer sleeping on the couch, still wearing blood-stained clothes.

A citizen reported to police that a woman and her child were being held hostage in an apartment in southwest Houston, Fox 26 Houston reported. Officers entered the apartment and found a 28-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter dead with multiple stab wounds.

Officials say the officers found the suspect, Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29, asleep on the couch. He was reported to still be wearing clothes with the victim’s blood on them. The investigators added that Fisher had injuries consistent with being in a physical fight.

Fisher’s mother, Joanna Fisher, claims inaction by the police led to the death of her daughter and granddaughter. Fisher told Fox 26, “I want to let y’all know how the police failed us.”

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas from the Harris County District Clerk’s Office reveal a violent criminal history. The records include charges of Robbery-Bodily Injury, Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, and Trespassing on a Property/Building with No Forcible Entry.

Fisher was sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2014 Robbery with Bodily Injury conviction.

Fisher is being held in the Harris County jail on a Capital Murder charge. His bond is set at $200,000. His case will be heard in the 209th Criminal District Court. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.