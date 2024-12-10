Airliner Hijacking Suspect Tried to Carjack Police Vehicle in Escape Attempt, Say Cops

A man accused of trying to hijack a commercial airliner in Mexico and trying to get the pilot to fly him to the United States is now accused of trying to disarm a federal officer and carjack a police vehicle during an escape attempt.

Mexican federal prosecutors revealed that 31-year-old Mario Gonzalez Hernandez is the man seen in videos on Sunday trying to force his way into the cockpit of an airplane from the company Volaris only to be stopped by various passengers. As Breitbart Texas initially reported, Gonzalez had boarded the plane in Leon, Guanajuato, and was traveling with his family en route to the border city of Tijuana. However, shortly after take-off, the man allegedly assaulted a stewardess and then tried to force his way into the cockpit. The man was trying to get the plane to fly into the United States.

According to information released by Mexican federal authorities, the airplane diverted its course to the city of Guadalajara, where federal authorities took him into custody. Once the man was in a police vehicle and headed to a detention center, he tried to escape.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) revealed that Gonzalez tried to disarm a Mexican National Guardsman in an attempt to escape and carjack the vehicle. During the struggle, the vehicle crashed injuring Gonzalez and the other officers on board the vehicle.

During questioning, the man claimed that a relative had been kidnapped and that shortly after boarding the plane with his family, he received a death threat.

Currently, Gonzalez is in a hospital under guard as he awaits the results of an investigation into the case. The FGR is looking into prosecuting him for threats and attacks to federal airways but is also considering into other charges.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.