GRAPHIC: Dismembered Bodies Left by Cartel Gunmen on Mexican Beach

Authorities in the Mexican state of Tabasco remain silent after a group of cartel gunmen left several dismembered bodies on a popular beach with a series of posterboards threatening a rival cartel, as well as the state police chief. The gory crime scene is attributed to an ongoing turf war between local cartels.

On Tuesday early morning, authorities responded to the Rosario beach in Tabasco in regards to several bodies that had been dumped. At the scene, authorities found numerous body parts, some of them wrapped in black trash bags, as well as some posterboards with various threats. The threats are signed by a local group called La Barredora or Cartel Tabasco New Generation, which has been fighting with Cartel Jalisco New Generation for control of key territories in the region.

State officials from Tabasco kept quiet about the killings and did not release additional details about the case. Tabasco, a once peaceful part of southern Mexico, has seen a dramatic rise in violence in recent months as rival criminal organizations continue to expand their turf wars.

The country’s military and police forces have been largely ineffective in stopping the raging cartel violence nationwide.

