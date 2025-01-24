TERRORISM: Gulf Cartel Blows Up Mexican Government Truck with Landmine near Texas Border

The terrorist organization known as the Gulf Cartel blew up a Mexican government vehicle with a landmine in an area just south of the Texas border. The explosion comes as the criminal organization has been using explosives, landmines, and drones as part of an ongoing turf war.

According to an internal document from Mexico’s government reviewed by Breitbart Texas, the explosion occurred on Wednesday morning in a rural area between Reynosa and Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, when two workers from Mexico’s National Water Commission (CONAGUA) were surveying the Rhode irrigation canal.

The two men were driving along a rural road known as Brecha 4 when the vehicle exploded after passing over a makeshift buried landmine. The explosion destroyed the front part of the vehicle. The two employees sustained minor injuries. They immediately called for help, and Mexican military forces rushed to the scene to secure the area. They allowed paramedics to move the two government employees to a local hospital.

Military forces were able to retrieve the explosive device and began to search for other landmines that may have been buried along the road.

Mexico’s federal and state governments have not released any information about the explosion as they continue to suppress information about the violence in the region.

As Breitbart Texas reported, two factions of the Gulf Cartel have been waging a fierce turf war for over a year. During their fighting, the criminal organization has not only used high-powered weapons and armored vehicles but has resorted to the use of improvised explosive devices, landmines, and weaponized drones.

Despite the raging violence in the region, Mexican government officials continue to falsely claim that the area is safe and that crime is constantly decreasing.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.