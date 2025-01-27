Mexico Claims It is Receiving Migrant Flights Without Issues One Day After Colombia’s Refusal

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed her government had been seamlessly working with U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s administration to receive thousands of deported migrants. The comments come just one day after President Trump threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Colombia after President Gustavo Petro refused to accept deportation flights. The Colombian president quickly folded under the threats.

On Monday, Sheinbaum reported that between January 20 and January 26, her country had received more than 4,093 migrants, the majority of whom were deported Mexican nationals. The numbers include migrants deported through ports of entry and those who arrived on four separate flights that landed in Mexico City.

“Since that phone call between Secretary of State Maro Rubio and our Chancellor Juan Ramon de La Fuente, we have a working group that focuses on issues like immigration, and we are hoping to expand this group to other issues that we consider important,” the Mexican president stated.

Sheinbaum claimed that in one of the various meetings between CBP and her immigration officials, any issues were ironed out.

“This is not new. Mexico has a long history of repatriation with the United States,” she said, referring to prior administrations, including the first Trump term. “We got prepared with attention centers in the border areas of the state … where we receive nationals that are deported and we welcome them with the program ‘Mexico Hugs You.’”

The comments from Sheinbaum came just days after a short-lived controversy when NBC News reported that one deportation flight was not initially cleared to land in Mexico. Hours later, as Breitbart Texas reported, the White House and Mexico’s government sent statements claiming that flights were continuing.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.