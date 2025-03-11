Mexican Government Tried to Take Credit for Meth Seized by U.S. Authorities

Mexican authorities tried to take a share of the credit for a large-scale meth seizure that was carried out by officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Roma, Texas.

The seizure occurred on March 5 at the Roma International Bridge when CBP officers encountered a cargo truck moving a load of mineral water. A prepared statement by CBP revealed that authorities used a police drug-sniffing dog and scanning equipment to check the cargo and then seized more than 1,600 bottles of mineral water.

In the statement from CBP, Port Director Andres Guerra said, “this huge methamphetamine seizure illustrates the phenomenal work our CBP officers do every day to keep our borders secure”.

The statement from CBP does not mention the involvement of cooperation from Mexican authorities.

However, Mexico’s National Guard issued a statement claiming that the Mexican Army, Mexican Navy, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, Mexico’s National Guard, and Mexico’s Public Security Secretariat had worked with CBP to seize the drugs and apprehend the driver. In their statement, Mexican authorities provided the exact quantities of seized drugs as the ones previously shared by CBP and had some of their agents pose next to the alleged cargo.

The discrepancies with the Mexican statement come just one day after an investigation by Breitbart News Foundation revealed that Mexico’s new National Guard checkpoints at all northbound ports of entry have failed to yield any significant seizures but have doubled or tripled the wait time for motorists trying to cross to the United States.

The checkpoints on the Mexican side of the border began in February after U.S. President Donald J. Trump threatened Mexico with a series of tariffs to pressure them into curbing drug and human smuggling. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sent 10,000 National Guardsmen to the northern border to appease Trump. However, CBP continues to make large-scale drug seizures on the north side, while Mexico has only reported one seizure that was, in reality, carried out by U.S. authorities.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with the Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.