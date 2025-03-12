Alleged Human Smuggler Charged with Attempted Bribery of Border Patrol Agent in New Mexico

An alleged human smuggler now faces additional federal charges of attempting to bribe a U.S. Border Patrol agent. The alleged bribery happened after a Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Station agent arrested the Mexican national for illegally re-entering the United States after removal.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico revealed that El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 29-year-old Samuel Mendoza-Torres and another migrant near Santa Teresa on February 8, a Department of Justice statement reported. While transporting the two illegal aliens to the station, Mendoza-Torres allegedly asked, “Can we fix this?” He then allegedly offered the agent $400 for his release.

During a subsequent interview with Border Patrol agents, the Mexican nationals reportedly admitted to escorting a group of migrants from Mexico into the U.S. Prosecutors state Mendoza-Torres admitted to agents that he knew offering a bribe to Border Patrol agents was illegal.

Mendoza-Torres is being held in federal custody pending a trial. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. He could also face charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI, the statement revealed.

A weekly report by the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico lists federal border crimes filed during the first week of March.

The report states:

52 individuals were charged this week with Illegal Reentry After Deportation (8 U.S.C. 1326)

8 individuals were charged this week with Alien Smuggling (8 U.S.C. 1324)

23 individuals were charged this week with Illegal Entry (8 U.S.C. 1325)

Prosecutors charged Isaias David Jose and Tomas Mateo Gaspar with hostage-taking and harboring illegal aliens following the execution of an FBI search warrant in Albuquerque.

“Agents found 10 illegal aliens in the residence, including the victim, who told agents he had been held in a locked room and told that if his family did not pay an $18,000 ransom, he would be turned over to the ‘Mexican mafia,’” the statement reported. “The victim’s family reported the threat to the FBI, resulting in the search warrant and rescue of the victim. Additional illegal aliens found in the residence confirmed that they, too, had been threatened and locked in the residence.”

Following a traffic stop by the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo Police Department, police officers arrested Jose Ruiz-Gamez, Uzziel Carmona-Lopez, and Donaciano Carmona-Lopez for being an alien in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors also secured a 41-month prison sentence on March 6 for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens. The sentencing and conviction followed the arrest of Omar Ozuna-Berneda, a Cuban national with legal permanent resident status. The Cuban alien led police on a high-speed chase near Deming, New Mexico, on July 15, 2024. Agents found him smuggling 31 illegal aliens in his trailer, including an eight-year-old child.

“Those who violate our immigration laws by engaging in human smuggling endanger both the public and law enforcement through their reckless actions.,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Holland S. Kastrin. “We are resolute in our mission to enforce our immigration laws, dismantle smuggling networks, and prosecute those who put so many lives at risk for their own financial gain.”