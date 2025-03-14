Trump’s Demolition of Biden’s Migrant Processing Centers Begins at Border

The demolition of Biden-era migrant processing centers along the border began this week in Texas. The Biden administration used the soft-sided facilities to expedite the entry of migrants into the U.S. after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

“Due to the unprecedented drop in apprehensions of illegal aliens as a result of President Trump’s leadership, CBP is reducing the number of temporary, soft-sided processing facilities where illegal aliens have been held in specific locations along the southwest border,” said Pete Flores, Acting CBP commissioner. “CBP no longer has a need for them as illegal aliens are being quickly removed. The U.S. Border Patrol has full capability to manage the detention of apprehended aliens in its permanent facilities. Manpower and other resources dedicated to temporary processing facilities will be redirected toward other priorities and will speed CBP’s progress in gaining operational control over the southwest border.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection posted photos on X showing construction workers dismantling soft-sided detention centers in Arizona.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez posted a video on X showing the flag-retirement ceremony at the Donna, Texas, processing center.

Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark first reported the plans by CBP to dismantle the Biden-era detention centers. According to a source within CBP, not authorized to speak to the media, the contractor-operated shelters cost nearly $10 million each monthly. The shelters served the purpose of housing illegal aliens after apprehension by the Border Patrol, the source disclosed. Most were released to await asylum hearings under the Biden administration’s dismantling of border enforcement measures the previous Trump administration put in place.

Video Source: Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas

CBP officials said they plan to close the centers that processed millions of illegal aliens into the United States. Texas locations include Donna, North Eagle Pass, and Laredo. Facilities in Yuma and Tucson, Arizona, and San Diego, California, will also be taken down.

The closures are expected to save taxpayers between five and thirty million dollars per month for each dismantled center.

The announcement followed a record-low migrant border encounters report for February. Agents apprehended just over 8,300 migrants in February — down 94 percent from the prior year and 84 percent from December, President Joe Biden’s last full month in office.

The White House celebrated Breitbart’s coverage of the historic border report, tweeting, “Promises Made, Promises Kept. ”

During his joint address to Congress on March 4, President Donald Trump touted the success of his administration’s swift actions to reverse the devastating impact of the Biden-era border and immigration policies. The president reminded Democrats that their claims for the past four years that new legislation was needed to shut down the Biden border crisis were not true.

“The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border,” the president said looking directly at the Democrat side of the chamber. “But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”