‘ICE not a Criminal Organization,’ Says NYC Mayor Adams Following the Arrest by ICE of 206 Criminal Aliens

New York City Mayor pushed back against critics of immigration enforcement operations in his city, saying, “ICE is not a criminal organization.” His comments follow the arrest of more than 200 criminal aliens, the majority of which had committed “egregious” crimes since illegally entering the United States.

“ICE is not a criminal organization. ICE is a law enforcement organization,” Adams stated, according to a report from NBC4 in New York City. “I cooperate with law enforcement organizations on public safety.”

During the past week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents teamed up with other federal agencies to arrest 206 illegal aliens in the New York City metropolitan area. Those arrested included convicted sex predators and drug lords, the report states.