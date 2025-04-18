White House Trolls NY Times Headline About Van Hollen’s El Salvador Trip — ‘Fixed it for You’

The White House posted a photo on social media mocking the New York Times’ headline on their article covering Senator Chris Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador. The senator traveled to the Central American country to visit a deported MS-13 gang member, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia.

The Times headline read, “Senator Meets with Wrongly Deported Maryland Man in El Salvador.” The White House took exception to the editorial headline and marked it up to say, “Senator Meets with Deported MS-13/Illegal Alien Who’s Never Coming Back in El Salvador.”

The White House stated, “Fixed it for you.”

On April 14, Senator Van Hollen asked for a meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss the deportation and detention of MS-13 gang member Abrego Garcia, Breitbart Texas reported. In a statement concerning the requested meeting, the Democrat Senator from Maryland asserted, “Garcia should have never been abducted and illegally deported, and the courts have made clear: the Administration must bring him home, now,” the article stated.

The senator departed on April 16 for El Salvador. President Donald Trump’s senior migration advisor Stepehen Miller responded, saying, “Senator Van Hollen seems to be under the very confused impression that this MS-13 terrorist is his constituent.”

“He is [El Salvador] President Nayib Bukele’s constituent … He is not a “Maryland man.” He is not a Maryland anything. He is an illegal alien from El Salvador with a deportation order from the United States,” Miller said.

The government of El Salvador initially blocked the Maryland senator’s visit, Breitbart News reported. Van Hollen met with Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa. The vice president told Van Hollen he needed to have made “earlier provisions.”

The government of El Salvador eventually agreed to the meeting, and President Burkele accompanied Van Hollen. At the same time, U.S. President Trump met with Angel Mom Patty Morin in the Oval Office. Morin’s daughter was brutally reaped and murdered at the hands of MS-13 gang members in Maryland in 2013.

Following Van Hollen’s return from El Salvador, President Trump mocked the senator, saying Van Hollen “looked like a fool.”

“Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday, standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!” the president posted on Truth Social.

The Maryland senator failed in his attempt to get the Salvadoran president to return the MS-13 gang member to the United States. President Bukele posted, “Now that he’s (Abrego Garcia) been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody.”

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture’, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” Bukele wrote in another post on X.

On Friday, President Trump blasted Democrats for their continued support and attempts to rescue the MS-13 gang member, Breitbart reported. Trump called Van Hollen “a fake” for devoting his time and effort to the failed rescue effort.

“They’re all fake, and they have no interest in that prisoner. That prisoner’s record is unbelievably bad,” he said before asking for the notes he previously wrote about this illegal migrant who was deported, whom Democrats have lovingly referred to as the “Maryland man.” “Not a very innocent guy,” Trump said before circling back and deeming Garcia an “illegal alien, MS-13 gang member, and foreign terrorist. This comes out of the State Department.” “This was supposed to be certified stuff. In 2019 Garcia was issued a deportation order. Two separate judges affirmed Garcia was a member of MS-13, which is a gang that may be even worse than Tren de Aragua. Well, maybe worse. They kill people with knives because it’s more painful [and they’re] very famous for the knifing and killing of two young, 16-year-old girls walking to school one day and they sliced them up into little pieces and killed them. That’s MS-13,” Trump said, noting that two separate judges affirmed Garcia was part of this gang.

“This man is a, according to certified statements that we get, is a very violent person, and they want this man to be brought back into our country where he can be free,” Trump said.