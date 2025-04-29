WATCH: CBP Rams Boat Carrying Illegal Aliens near California Coast

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations agents interdicted an attempted human smuggling incident off the coast of California, according to Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks. A video posted on X shows the agents ramming the alleged smuggler’s boat in an attempt to stop them.

Chief Banks said they received information from the Mexican Navy about a vessel that refused to stop for them and the U.S. Coast Guard a few days earlier. AMO agents attempted to stop the boat near the San Diego coastline, but the driver refused to heave, Banks stated in a post on social media.

“Even in the open ocean, the border has a line- and we will defend it,” Banks stated.

The AMO agents “disabled the vessel” and took two alleged human smugglers into custody. They two are facing charges of failure to heave (18USC2237) and inadmissible alien (8USC1182).

A few days earlier, Banks reported the arrest of 19 illegal aliens, including three alleged human smugglers. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard teamed up to interdict a smuggling vessel off the coast of Oceanside, California. Banks said the smugglers face federal alien smuggling charges (8USC1324). Others on the boat were charged with felony illegal re-entry (8USC1326).