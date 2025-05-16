MANHUNT: 10 Dangerous Inmates Escaped from New Orleans Jail, 1 Captured

Orleans Parish officials say ten dangerous inmates escaped the parish jail Friday morning. By lunchtime, police arrested one of the escapees while the other ten remained at large. An eleventh inmate was initially reported among the escapees but was later located in another cell.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the escape happened with help from “inside of our department,” NBC News reported. She called the situation “very serious and unacceptable.”

Hutson explained in an 8:30 a.m. press conference that shortly after midnight, the inmates began pulling on a cell door to yank it off its track.

“They were able to break open a door,” the Hutson explained. “They were still able to exit the jail about 1:01 a.m. after breaching a wall behind a toilet in the jail.” She added that there was a jail employee in the pod module at the time.

Video surveillance shows the inmates exiting the facility through a door on the loading docks. From there, the escapees scaled a wall and fled across the interstate highway.

One of the eleven reported above was later found to have been moved to another cell before the early Friday morning jail break.

Fox 8 news reported the ten escapees were identified as:

Antoine Massey, domestic abuse and theft

Lenton Venburen, illegal carrying of weapon

Leo Tate, burglary, illegal carrying of weapon

Kendell Myles, intentional concealment of weapon

Derrick Groves, murder, attempted murder

Jermaine Donald, murder, aggravated battery

Corey Boyd, murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery

Gary Price, three counts of attempted murder

Robert Moody

Dkenan Dennis

The sheriff blamed defective locks, which she had been complaining about for years, for the circumstances leading to the escape. Hutson added that the escapees may have received assistance from individuals inside her jail. An internal investigation is underway.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said, “Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this.”

Louisiana State Police report the arrest of one of the escapees, Kendall Myles. Miles was facing a charge of intentional concealment of a weapon. Myles’ arrest followed a short foot pursuit that ended on Royal Street.

The statewide manhunt continues for the nine remaining escapees.