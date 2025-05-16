Watch: Texas DPS Busts Fugitive Fentanyl Trafficker near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety K-9 team responded to a call for assistance from local law enforcement to help capture a fleeing suspected fentanyl smuggler. The team searched a ranch approximately 150 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border and found the fugitive in a dirt and brush pile.

DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a video on social media showing K-9 Furia tracking a fugitive who was allegedly attempting to avoid arrest in San Patricio County, Texas. The police dog tracked the fugitive’s scent to a dirt and brush pile on a ranch near Odom, Texas.

Olivarez reported that Xavier Mario Cisneros led San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit that ended on a ranch near Odom. The fugitive then allegedly fled on foot. Deputies called for a DPS K-9 team to assist in tracking the man wanted for a 2024 parol violation. He had been sentenced to prison for manufacturing or delivery of fentany, he stated.

Cisneros also has previous felony charges, including evading arrest, drug possession, resisting arrest, terroristic threat, and unlawful restraint.

“This incident highlights the vital work of our DPS tracking K-9s—not only in border security but also in helping local law enforcement locate violent offenders, especially those tied to the fentanyl crisis,” Olivarez stated. “Texas has zero tolerance for those who manufacture or distribute this deadly poison.”

Texas DPS, under orders from Governor Greg Abbott, deployed more than 1,000 troopers to South Texas under Operation Lone Star to help interdict human smugglers and drug traffickers.

On May 9, Governor Abbott’s office reported:

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 533,100 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 53,400 criminal arrests, with more than 45,100 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 691 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission. Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.