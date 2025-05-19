ICE: Guatemalan Illegal Alien Faked Family Photo to Sponsor 2 Unaccompanied Teens

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a Guatemalan illegal alien for submitting false statements to become a sponsor for two unaccompanied alien children. Among other things, the man submitted an “obviously photoshopped” photo to help establish a familial relationship to one of the boys.

ICE agents filed a criminal complaint in the District of New Jersey against Luciano Tinuar Quino for submitting false statements to gain custody of two unaccompanied alien children who illegally entered the U.S. in 2022. According to a statement from ICE officials, Tinuar Quino managed to gain custody of one of the children from the Biden administration’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

“Tinuar Quino, a Guatemalan alien, allegedly submitted an OBVIOUSLY digitally altered photograph to the Office of Refugee Resettlement to claim a parental relationship between himself, the child, and the cut-and-pasted woman,” ICE officials wrote in a post on social media.

Prosecutors claim that Tinuar Quino used two fake Guatemalan identification cards to claim he was the father of the two teenage boys. In the first application, a 15-year-old Guatemalan boy illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas in April 2022. The man submitted applications that included a false name, his alleged date of birth and a photoshopped image of himself with the teenager’s mother to prove the familial relationship.

ORR officials approved the application and transported the teen from Texas to New Jersey where Tinuar Quino took custody.

In June 2022, officials say Tinuar Quino filed another false application to gain custody of a 17-year-old Guatemalan male who also entered the U.S. illegally. He reportedly submitted a different Guatemalan identification card and date of birth. ORR did not approve the second attempt to gain custody of a teenage boy.

“The prior administration’s border policies created chaos and allowed bad actors to prey upon the most vulnerable among us,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a written statement. “This Department of Justice will always seek strong legal penalties to protect children from those who would do them harm.”

ICE says Tinuar Quino, a 57-year-old Guatemalan national, entered the U.S. illegally in 2016. Officials stated that he eventually moved to Orange, New Jersey.

“Attempting to exploit the sponsorship system to gain custody of unaccompanied alien children puts those minors at serious risk,” said ICE acting Director Todd Lyons. “ICE works alongside our law enforcement partners to prevent trafficking and exploitation by individuals falsely claiming to be family. ICE remains firmly committed to detecting deception, upholding the integrity of the immigration process, and, above all, protecting these at-risk children.”

FBI Director Kash Patel added, “This was a clear attempt from an individual unlawfully in the United States seeking to undermine our laws and target children, and the FBI will not tolerate it.”