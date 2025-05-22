VIDEO: Gunman Kills Top Mexico City Officials

Two top officials in Mexico City died at the hands of a team of gunmen in a crime that shook the highest levels of that country’s government. The targeted killing comes just days after a group of gunmen in Jalisco State shot and killed two police instructors with ties to the U.S. Department of State.

The killing took place on Tuesday morning along Tlalpan Avenue in the Benito Juarez borough of Mexico City, when a gunman walked up to a vehicle and fired into it, hitting the driver and passenger before walking towards a second gunman who was on a motorcycle. The two gunmen rode off before authorities could respond. Surveillance video (shown above) captured the moment of the attack.

The victims have been identified as Ximena Guzman and Jose Munoz. Guzman was the personal assistant to Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada, while Munoz was a top-level advisor to Mexico City’s government.

Soon after the attack, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum received a notification of the attack during her morning news conference. The killing has sparked much controversy in Mexico due to the high profile of the victims and speculation about a possible motive.

The killing comes just days after a group of gunmen shot and killed two security instructors in the state of Jalisco while the victims ate at a taco stand. As Breitbart News Foundation reported, those instructors had a history of working with the U.S. Department of State as advisors with the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement.

