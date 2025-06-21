Texas Governor Orders DPS, National Guard to Secure ‘High-Risk Locations’ After U.S. Attack on Iran

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers to increase patrols around “high-risk locations” following the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. The governor said, “We must remain vigilant to secure our homeland.”

“… Out of an abundance of caution, Texas is elevating the readiness of our Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard, increasing patrols around high-risk locations and ensuring our state is fully prepared to address any threat,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement Saturday night. “At this time, there is no need to worry. We want to keep it that way.”

Commenting on what he called President Donald Trump’s “decisive action,” Abbott said, “Texas stands with America’s Commander-in-Chief. We will defend our communities and support our troops.”

Abbott’s order followed a U.S. Air Force strike on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, as reported by Breitbart News. Reports indicate that three U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers flew from the United States to Iran to deliver six “bunker buster bombs to the Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Following the attacks, President Trump wrote,”Fordow is gone.”

Shortly after the highly successful strategic bombing attack, an Iranian state news anchor threatened U.S. military installations in the Middle East, saying, “Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it.”

President Trump issued a stern warning to the Iranian leaders who might be considering retaliation in response to the attack.

In addition to the Air Force’s B-2 bombers, the U.S. Navy launched 30 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles against the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites, Breitbart reported.

In his statement, Governor Abbott wrote:

