Texas Flood: Two Girls Found near River 30′ Up in Tree

Officials in Kendall County, Texas, report the rescue of two girls who went missing during the Independence Day weekend flooding in the Texas Hill Country. Rescuers found the girls 30 feet up in a tree along the Guadalupe River.

The two girls were rescued alive from a tree on Sunday, according to the Kerr County Lead. Officials say the girls were found during the ongoing search and rescue operations following the Independence Day weekend flood disaster. It is not clear if the girls are part of the Camp Mystic group of 25 girls who went missing Friday morning.

Rescue volunteer Cord Shiflet posted the video above reporting the rescue of the two girls. He said rescue workers found the girls 27 feet up in a tree. “They had been holding on for over a day,” he explained. He said they were found six miles downstream from where they were lost.

The Lead reports the rescue happened in the flood zone between the towns of Comfort and Center Point. Unfortunately, workers also found the bodies of four deceased people in the same area.

People on social media rejoiced at the rescue that came on the day Governor Greg Abbott declared to be a “Day of Prayer.”

The Lead wrote that the rescues provided a rare moment of hope “in what has become one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history.”

During a press briefing on Sunday afternoon, Governor Abbott confined that 59 people had been found dead in Kerr County. An additional ten were reported dead in the other counties affected by the flooding, which began on July 4.

Abbott warned they expect to find more bodies as there are at least 41 people known to be missing at that time. This is in addition to the 11 girls who are still missing from Camp Mystic, the governor said.

The Texas Military Department announced that it has rescued or removed 525 people through air and land-based rescue operations. Texas Adjutant General, Major General Thomas Suelzer, told reporters that 356 of the rescues were carried out via air assets while 159 people were rescued via land personnel.

