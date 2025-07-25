Alabama Sheriff: Arrests Continue in Horrific Child Sex Trafficking Ring — Possible Ties to Sureños Gang

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade says that arrests in the horrific Alabama child sex trafficking ring continue as investigators uncover more evidence. The sheriff said he believes the leader of the ring has ties to the Sureños gang.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office now has seven suspects in custody after finding children being held captive, drugged, and sexually abused in a storm shelter in Brent, Alabama. Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jones told Breitbart Texas they expect additional charges to be filed.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years, and this is absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen when it comes to the victimization of children,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade told reporters at a press conference. “Like I say, I know God’s forgiveness is boundless. But if there was a limit to it, I think we reached it.”

Breitbart Texas reported on Wednesday that police arrested four suspects in the child sex trafficking case. Since that time, investigators arrested three more suspects. According to CBS42.com, those suspects are: William Chase McElroy, Dalton Terrell, Andres Trejo-Velazquez, Timothy St. John, Rebecca Brewer, Ricky Terrell, and Sara Terrell.

Sheriff Wade told reporters that he believes the case could be tied to the Sureños‍ gang. He said the game is funded chiefly through child sex trafficking.

One of the suspects, Timothy St. John, is also facing charges of bestiality and aggravated cruelty to animals.

“No child deserves this,” Wade said. “That’s the most horrible thing you can do. The power and control of it, the stealing the innocence of a child and the horrible victimizations they went through with these monsters.”

The angered sheriff continued, saying, “It’s like the old saying, ‘if you see something, say something.’ If you do think or suspect that there are children being victimized, contact us or your local law enforcement and make them aware. If it’s nothing to it, we’ll be glad to say it’s not. But if there’s something to it, God help us to protect these children.”

Sheriff Wade said they believe the child sex traffickers made as much as $1,000 per night while victimizing the children. The children reportedly ranged in age from 10 to 15 years.

The sheriff said they were not sure how long the children were kept in the underground bunker at any one time. “It depends on what appointment time the offenders had,” he explained. “Sometimes, the children would be there, tied to a pole that was there, bound to a bed that was there, or a chair that was there. Sometimes, there would be multiple people that would come by and victimize these children on a nightly basis.”

Wade said the children were drugged before the sexual assaults. He explained that it might be a blessing as it could obscure their memories of the horrific events.

Breitbart Texas contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for additional information regarding the victims and possible gang/cartel connections to the ring. A response was not received by the time of this publication.