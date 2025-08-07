‘Superman’ Dean Cain Claims He is Joining Immigration and Customs Enforcement to ‘Save America’

Dean Cain, the actor who played Superman on the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” claimed on Wednesday that he joined U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to “help save America.” Federal officials have not confirmed his enlistment in the agency.

The 59-year-old actor, filmmaker, and sworn law enforcement officer announced his intentions on social media, saying, “I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it, so I joined up.”

“Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it — very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets,” Cain added.

The popular actor and host of “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” said he was responding to a call for action by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Breitbart News’s Pam Key reported that Cain appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Waters Primetime, saying, I’m actually a deputy sheriff, a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer. I wasn’t part of Ice, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I’ve spoken with, some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an Ice agent ASAP So they’ll have 80,001, recruits, for their 10,000 positions.”

“Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” said Secretary Kristi Noem in a statement released on July 29. “This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland.”

Funding for the effort to hire up to 10,000 new ICE agents comes from the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill, officials stated. The recruiting effort will be back with “patriotic recruitment posters and benefits to attract the next generation of law enforcement professionals to find, arrest, and remove criminal illegal aliens.”

The recruitment campaign is backed by an incentive plan that includes: