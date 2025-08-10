ICE Arrests Guatemalan Illegal Alien Released by RI Cops After Charged with Sex Crimes Against Children

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a Guatemalan Illegal Alien in Rhode Island one day after local police released him. The illegal alien “got away” was charged with paying to have sex with a minor and released on bond despite his status.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested Josue Santiago Perez Gomez, 29, one day after a Rhode Island judge released the Guatemalan national on bond. Officials say Perez Gomez, who entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown time and place, was released on bond after being charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sex, indecent solicitation of a child, and procurement of sexual conduct for a fee. Agents re-arrested the alleged child predator on July 12.

This week, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin published a statement from ICE Boston Field Office Director Patricia Hyde regarding the incident. The director wrote:

Josue Santiago Perez-Gomez stands accused of some disgusting and disturbing crimes and represents a clear threat to the children of our Rhode Island communities. Releasing an alleged child sex offender the very day of his arrest begs the question, what is the point of arresting him at all? Luckily, the brave men and women of ICE were able to remove this criminal alien pedophile from our streets where local authorities allowed him to potentially reoffend.

In a written statement, HSI Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Kroll said, This individual’s administrative arrest underscores HSI New England’s commitment to targeted enforcement that works to identify individuals seeking to cause harm to our communities, including and especially children.”

Perez Gomez will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, officials stated.

The Guatemalan was one of many criminal illegal aliens arrested in New England during enforcement actions in July, Breitbart News reporter John Binder reported. ICE officials report these illegal aliens to be among the “worst of the worst.” Those arrested include people charged or convicted of murder, rape, and child sex crimes.

