Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested what officials call “the worst of the worst,” recently taking into custody illegal aliens convicted of murder, rape, and sexual abuse of children.

ICE agents recently arrested illegal alien Edgar Ismael Gomez-Lara of Mexico in Houston, Texas, after he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to prosecutors, Gomez-Lara brutally stabbed his 24-year-old victim, leaving them in critical condition.

“The crimes that these criminal illegal aliens have committed are the result of open border policies: brutal stabbings, sex crimes, and murder,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Under the Biden administration, criminal illegal aliens like these were left to freely brutalize our communities. President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring order. We are removing threats, standing up for victims and restoring law and order in our streets. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Joel Reyes of El Salvador in Los Angeles, California, after he was convicted of first-degree rape in Nassau County, New York. Audy Nolasco-Vasquez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, after he was convicted of invasion of privacy involving nudity for sexual arousal in Ames, Iowa.

ICE agents also arrested illegal alien Cristian Ortiz-Quintero of Colombia in Washington, after he was convicted of nine counts of possession of child pornography in Fairfax County, Virginia. Enrique Vazquez-Vera, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by agents in Atlanta, Georgia, after his conviction for second-degree murder in Sampson County, North Carolina.

In Rhode Island, ICE agents arrested 29-year-old illegal alien Josue Santiago Perez Gomez of Guatemala just a day after he was arrested in Portsmouth on charges of patronizing a minor for commercial sex, indecent solicitation of a child, and procurement of sexual conduct for a fee.

In neighboring Massachusetts, ICE agents arrested registered sex offender Victor Vasquez Cordova of El Salvador, who was convicted in March 2022 of possession of child sexual abuse material.

ICE agents near Boston similarly arrested registered sex offender Jose Alberto Rojop Cajas of Guatemala, who was convicted in June 2023 for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

