171 Sinaloa Cartel Members Arrested in New England, Says DEA

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials in New England say they arrested more than 170 members of the Sinaloa Cartel during a recent crackdown operation. The arrests led to the seizure of more than 22,000 counterfeit pills, fentanyl powder and packaging branded with the Sinaloa Cartel logo.

DEA Special Agent in Charge for the New England Field Division told 25News in Boston that the Sinaloa Cartel is “public enemy number one in New England.” Forget told the local news outlet that during a week-long nationwide crackdown, 171 “cartel members” were arrested in the New England area alone.

It is not clear if those arrested are actual members of the Sinaloa Cartel or if they are just connected to the cartel’s distribution network. The Trump administration, earlier this year, declared the Sinaloa Cartel to be a foreign terrorist organization. Anyone assisting the cartel’s network could be charged with providing material aid and support to a foreign terrorist organization, in addition to any drug possession or trafficking charges.

News25 investigative journalist Kerry Kavanaugh asked, “Do you think people would be surprised to learn how many members of that cartel are operating probably in plain sight in their communities?”

“Sure, so Sinaloa Cartel in every single state across America, more than 40 countries around the world, and obviously they’re in every state throughout New England,” Forget responded.

The Economic Times posted a video on YouTube showing raids leading to the arrest of 27 people in Franklin, New Hampshire. The news group said the raids led to the seizure of fentanyl traced to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Agents seized large quantities of cash in addition to the fentanyl, officials stated.

“We see fentanyl powder and we see counterfeit pills, pills that are made to look like legitimate pills, notably M30,” SAIC Forget told 25News. He said that as a highly trained agent, it is difficult to tell the difference between a real and fake pill.

The 25News interview contiued:

25 Investigates asked:“171 arrests throughout New England does that make a dent?” “We’re the DEA. We’re not going after low-level retail drug traffickers. We are going after drug trafficking organizations, the networks,” Forget said. “How do you disrupt that, something that is so large, so vast, and seemingly so powerful?” “Right, it’s an ongoing battle, one that we cannot, we can’t afford to give up, right? It’s the Sinaloa Cartel is a threat to public safety, our public health, and our national security as a country,” Forget said.

The Boston Herald reported that agents seized 244 drugs, weing more than 500 pounds, 22,115 counterfeit pills, $1.3 million in cash, and packaging marked with the logo of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Breitbart reached out to DEA New England Division for additional information on these raids. An immediate response was not available at the time this article was published.