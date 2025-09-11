Charlie Kirk’s Murder Echoes Across Borders — Mexican President Joins Global Condemnation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly condemned Charlie Kirk’s murder, claiming that she and her party are opposed to any political violence.

During her daily news conference, Sheinbaum took a few moments to talk about Kirk’s murder, stating that violence has no place in politics and in the public arena.

“We lament this event that took place in the United States with this activist, this person, Charlie Kirk,” Sheinbaum said during her morning news conference on Thursday. “We also are against any violence, particularly political violence.”

Sheinbaum’s comments come just one day after a gunman shot and killed Kirk during a public event in Utah, in a crime that has shaken America. The high-profile assassination of this great man sparked condemnation from both sides of the political aisle. However, some key figures on the left have cheered and celebrated Kirk’s murder.

Kirk’s murder began to gain media attention in Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. It was overshadowed in the Mexican media by the explosion of a tractor-trailer carrying close to 50,000 liters of fuel in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City. The blast killed six individuals and injured at least 90 others in a case that has drawn widespread attention in Mexico.

