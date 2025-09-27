DOJ: Women Followed ICE Agent, Broadcast His Home to Mob Online

Three women from California and Colorado are facing federal charges after allegedly stalking a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent from downtown Los Angeles to his home. The U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California reported that the women livestreamed the pursuit on Instagram, publicly revealing his address to their followers — an act prosecutors say endangered the agent and incited harassment.

“Our brave federal agents put their lives on the line every day to keep our nation safe,” Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement on Friday. “The conduct of these defendants is deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families. If you threaten, dox, or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time.”

Prosecutors said that Cynthia Raygoza, 35, Ashleigh Brown, 38, and Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, followed an ICE agent from the Los Angeles Civic Center to his home. During their pursuit of the agent, the woman allegedly livestreamed their stalking, providing directions as they traveled to the agent’s home. The women reportedly encouraged others to share their video to disseminate their work.

According to the indictment, the women arrived at his home and began shouting to the agent’s neighbors as their livestream continued. They publicly disclosed the agent’s home address and told their viewers to “come on down.”

They reportedly told neighbors, “neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.”

The grand jury indicted the women for one count of conspiracy and one count of publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent. If convicted, they each could face up to five years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Brown is also charged with assault on a federal officer in an unrelated case. She remains in federal custody without bond, prosecutors stated.

Samone was released from custody on a $5,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Raygoza remains at large, and federal agents and U.S. Marshals are searching for her.

Special agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the incident.