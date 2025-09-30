National Guard Soldier Identified as Suspect in Texas Border Casino Attack

The suspect in the deadly Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting has been identified by law enforcement authorities in Texas as Keyran Rashad Jones. The 34-year-old San Antonio man is a former member of the Texas Army National Guard.

According to Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, Jones is charged with two counts of capital murder for his suspected role in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the border city of Eagle Pass. The shooting, as reported by Breitbart Texas, happened at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino nestled along the banks of the Rio Grande just south of Eagle Pass.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers captured Jones after a short chase near San Antonio. According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Highway Patrol troopers discharged their firearms during their effort to stop the vehicle Jones was driving near a convenience store in Stockdale, Texas.

Jones continued to flee in the partially disabled vehicle until officers with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Highway Patrol troopers executed a pit maneuver and a Taser deployment.

The victims in Sunday’s shooting have been identified as Marcus “Mark” Antley, a retired Customs and Border Protection officer from Eagle Pass, and Alicia Sanchez, a resident of Dimmit County near Eagle Pass.

Breitbart Texas spoke to Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, who says Jones is also facing five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in addition to the two counts of capital murder. On Sunday, the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers executed a search warrant on Jones’ residence on Patricia Road in San Antonio. Schmerber could not provide any other details regarding the ongoing investigation or a possible motive in the shooting.

One of the victims remains in the shooting remains in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital but is expected to recover.

