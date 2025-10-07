Portland Dismisses Charges Against Journalist Arrested While Covering Attack on ICE Agents

Independent journalist Nick Sortor claimed victory after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office dropped disorderly conduct charges filed against him on October 2 as he covered the ongoing attack on ICE agents and facilities in Portland, Oregon. In a random act of law enforcement, the DA announced they would be pursuing charges against the two men who were allegedly attacking Sortor outside the ICE facility.

District Attorney Nathan Vasquez stated on Monday that his office had dismissed the disorderly conduct charges filed against Sortor on October 2. “After a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not believe the crime of Disorderly Conduct can be proven against Mr. Sortor beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The statement confirms that the two other men arrested in the incident have been charged with disorderly conduct and will be prosecuted.

“Free speech does not include the freedom to commit crimes. It does not matter if an individual is expressing ideology from the left, right, or center,” Vasquez said in the press release. “What matters is whether or not there is evidence to prove a crime was committed.”

Sortor welcomed the action by the DA but said the matter is not closed. “Trust me,” he wrote in a post on social media. “This is ONLY the beginning.”

An attorney hired by Sortor sent a letter to Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day alleging that Sortor was targeted for arrest by “a member of the command staff and/or a supervising officer” and not by a rank-and-file line officer who was present on the scene.

Attorney D. Angus Lee, an attorney from Vancouver, Washington, said the incident appears to be “part of a larger pattern and practice within the Portland Police Bureau of suppressing and silencing conservative media and political activity.”

Lee demanded that the police bureau issue a formal apology to Sortor within seven days. He also requested the bureau launch an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sortor’s arrest. The investigation should include the involvement of supervisory or command staff personnel,” Lee stated.

“Mr. Sortor hopes the Bureau will take immediate corrective action and demonstrate a renewed commitment to constitutional policing, the protection of free expression, and accountability within your department,” Lee concluded.