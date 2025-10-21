Members of Chicago Education System Call for Shooting ICE Agents, Mock Kirk Assassination

Videos on social media highlighted the disgusting behavior of two members of Chicago’s education system during the city’s No Kings protests. Videos show an alleged elementary school teacher mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. A Chicago college administrator could be facing criminal charges for inciting violence, calling for the shooting of immigration enforcement agents and officers.

Department of Homeland Security officials posted a video of a man they describe as a “violent rioter” who calls for people to take up arms and kill ICE agents. Officials say they referred the man to the Department of Justice for possible federal charges.

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley identified the man as Wilbur Write College Adult Education Manager Moises Bernal. Turley quotes Bernal, writing, “ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out.”

“You gotta grab a gun!” and “We gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system!” Bernal said in the video.

Turley said the Chicago-area college administration has a criminal history having earned a 12-month probation for disruptive behavior resulting in contempt of court during a hearing for Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who had been charged with murder.

In addition to possible federal charges, Bernal could face firing or suspension from Wilbur Wright College. The college has not issued an official statement, Turley stated.

In an unrelated incident, a woman who has been identified as a Chicago-area elementary school teacher drew criticism after video captured images of her mocking the murder of conservative youth movement leader Charlie Kirk by holding a finger-gun to her neck and pretending to be shot, Breitbart News’ Alana Mastrangelo reported.

The woman is seen repeatedly placing her index finger and thumb to her neck in what appeared to be the miming of a gun being fired, while seemingly mouthing the word “bang,” the article states.

A video, allegedly posted by her husband before deactivating his account, shows the disgusting act taking place as a pickup truck displaying a Charlie Kirk memorial flag passes by.

Other posters on X identified the woman as Nathan Hale Elementary School Teacher Lucy Martinez. School officials allegedly shut down their X page, official website, and other social media platforms.

Nathan Hale Elementary School Principal Dawn Iles-Gomez defended her teacher’s behavior and blamed the passenger of the passing truck who was honoring the sacrifice of Charlie Kirk.

In a written statement released by the school, Iles-Gomez wrote:

During the event, tensions rose when individuals drove by the protest attemptign to provoke participants. In a moment of emotion, one of our teachers responded in a way that does not reflect the professionalism and respect we expect from our staff. While this incident took plae off school grounds and outside of school hours, I have spoken directly with the teacher involved, and the matter has been addressed internally.

The principal did not reveal what, if any, disciplinary actions were taken against Lucy Martinez.

Not deterred by threats of violence, ICE and Border Patrol officials carried out a targeted enforcement operation at a Chicago-area flea market. The raid led to the arrest of about a dozen illegal aliens, the social media post alleges.