Mexican President Outraged After U.S. Government Cancels Flight Routes to Mexico City

Mexico’s President claimed she was outraged after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a series of America First measures that included cancelling 13 routes to and from an airport in Mexico City.

This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced flight route cancellations in response to a longstanding violation of an international agreement. The issue arose when former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) favored Mexican airlines over U.S. airlines at the airport. A second issue concerned the relocation of cargo flights from one Mexico City airport to a second.

After several warnings issued by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, the Trump Administration moved this week to cancel the flight routes out of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), one of AMLO’s pet projects.

On Wednesday morning, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed that she was outraged by what she called a unilateral measure by the U.S. government. She stated that her country was “no one’s piñata… Mexico must be respected.”

Sheinbaum claimed that the concerns Duffy raised had been previously addressed.

“We are not in agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation,” she said. Sheinbaum said she had already instructed her diplomats to request an appointment with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to see if they could meet with Duffy to iron out the issue.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.