Trump’s War on Narco-Terrorists Intensifies: Six Cartel Operatives Killed in Pacific Strikes

In a decisive show of force, President Trump authorized two precision strikes against cartel-operated vessels in international waters, killing six narco-terrorists linked to designated terrorist organizations. The vessels, laden with narcotics and navigating a known trafficking corridor in the Eastern Pacific, were neutralized without harm to U.S. personnel—underscoring Trump’s commitment to defending the homeland and dismantling transnational threats.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that U.S. military forces carried out another kinetic strike against narco-terrorists transporting deadly drugs across the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The two strikes left three narco-terrorists dead and sent large quantities of illicit drug cargo to the bottom of the ocean. The six men, three on each boat, worked for designated foreign terrorist organizations, Hegseth reported.

“These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific,” the secretary stated in a post on X. “Both strikes were conducted in international waters and 3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed. No U.S. forces were harmed.”

The videos clearly show packages in the boats that Hegseth says are drugs.

The attacks on the narco-terrorists took place on Sunday.

“Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people,” Hegseth concluded.

Four days earlier, the Secretary of War posted another video showing another kinetic strike — this one against a narco-trafficker in the Caribbean Sea. In that strike, three male narco-terrorists were killed, and the drugs were destroyed.

Hegseth added, “To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you.”

In September, President Donald Trump announced the first of what has become a regular series of military strikes on drug-trafficking boats, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on September 2.

“The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!” the president warned.”