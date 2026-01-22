WATCH: San Antonio Socialists Mark Trump Anniversary With Small Anti‑ICE March Near the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Less than one hundred members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and their followers joined in on a protest and march in downtown San Antonio to mark the one-year anniversary of the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. The group of socialists protested near city hall and later marched through the downtown streets near the historic Mission San Antonio de Valero, known as the Alamo, on Tuesday night.

Breitbart Texas observed the protest and march, which displayed the hallmarks of recent protests nationwide organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Marchers carried signs, some vulgar in nature, and shouted chants, critical of President Trump, U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE), billionaires, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

In the video, the crowd can be heard shouting, “Trump lies, can’t you see, no more bombings in the sea,” an apparent criticism of the recent U.S. military strikes against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific Ocean. One person in the crowd prominently wore a face mask that read, “F&^% ICE;” others marched as they carried the Mexican flag.

The video shows a peaceful march through mostly empty streets, as most tourist traffic visits the historic downtown on weekends. There were several individuals who engaged in shouting matches that did not escalate into physical confrontation at times during the march. The group was escorted through downtown by the San Antonio Police Department Bike Patrol and the Motorcycle unit.

In the latter part of the video, one such shouting incident occurs but ends quickly. The protest organized by the PSL in San Antonio was poorly attended, considering that San Antonio is the second-largest city in the Lone Star State, with a population of more than 1.5 million residents. There was a walkout aligned with the same protest on Tuesday afternoon, involving more than 100 students at Taft High School earlier in the day.

The group recently protested against a law enforcement raid that led to the arrest of 51 members of the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang at an illegal nightclub in north San Antonio in December.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the San Antonio Party for Socialism and Liberation has shifted the focus of its activities from pro-Hamas protests at the height of the Gaza War to protesting enforcement actions by federal law enforcement agencies targeting the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang and protests that support the now captured socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The group has pivoted quickly to include the recent Minneapolis ICE shooting in its protest schedule.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.