WATCH: Cartel Terror Erupts in Over One Third of Mexico as CJNG Exacts Revenge

Cartel violence exploded across more than ten of Mexico’s 32 states on Sunday after the government of Mexico confirmed the death of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, triggering roadblocks, gunfire, and burning vehicle attacks from the Pacific Coast to the Texas border.

The unrest forced airports to halt operations, highways to shut down, and U.S. officials to warn American citizens to shelter-in-place as CJNG gunmen launched coordinated retaliatory strikes nationwide.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, El Mencho’s death occurred during an enforcement operation conducted by special operations group soldiers with the Mexican Army. At 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, Mexico’s Secretary of National Defense confirmed El Mencho’s demise with the assistance of other military units, including the Mexican Air Force.

The violence erupted shortly after rumors of El Mencho’s death began to circulate early Sunday morning when cartel gunmen associated with the CJNG began constructing road blockades using semi-tractor trailers and civilian vehicles, some lit on fire, to impede traffic along major roadways in four key states controlled by the cartel.

The CJNG is one of several cartels in Mexico that have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the Trump administration. Gunmen set multiple vehicles alight and set fire to commercial buildings, bringing traffic in several Mexican cities to a standstill in the border state of Tamaulipas. The violence soon spread to Guanajuato, Michoacán, and Jalisco.

As the day progressed, violence has been reported by numerous sources in the states of Sinaloa, Baja California, Aguas Calientes, Colima, Guerrero, Nayarit, Puebla, Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, among others.

Mexico has 32 states with varying levels of cartel activity. Thus far, Sunday’s violence has been primarily concentrated in CJNG cartel strongholds in northern, central, and western Mexico.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a shelter-in-place warning to all Americans as a result of the widespread cartel violence. The alert was updated on Sunday afternoon to include multiple cities in nine states. The alert instructs U.S. citizens to avoid areas around law enforcement activity, to communicate their whereabouts with relatives and friends, to avoid crowds, and to monitor local media in Mexico, among other safety measures.

According to the alert, cartel roadblocks have impaired air travel, with some domestic and international flights cancelled in several areas of Mexico.

