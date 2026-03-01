Iranian Embassy in Mexico Feeds Propaganda to Media, Claims Leaders Alive – Only Innocents Killed

The Iranian Embassy in Mexico held a news conference, during which they attempted to disseminate several false claims to news outlets in that country.

During the conference, Iranian Ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh spoke in Farsi and used a translator to address select news outlets granted access. During his speech, he claimed that the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel was unprovoked and was aimed at stopping their independence as a nation. Pasandideh also claimed that it was an attempt by Israel to keep Benjamin Netanyahu in power as a way to improve the U.S. geopolitical power.

The Iranian diplomat claimed that he had spoken with his country’s chancellor, who had stated that their supreme leader, their president, and top government officials were safe and sound after the attack, despite claims by Western media that they had been killed. This claim was later proven to be false, in part.

“These are all statements by the United States, but they need to show proof of what they claim,” he said.

During his speech, Pasandideh claimed that the attacks by the United States had struck a school with more than 200 children. He called on the international community to condemn and act to stop the attacks on Iran and restore peace.

He claimed that the Iranian nuclear program is a peaceful one and not intended for war, which has been the excuse used by Western countries for more than 30 years to target Iran.

Pasandideh did not talk about the civil unrest in Iran, where international reports point to the majority of the population calling for the removal of the current rulers. That civil unrest has drawn international condemnation as tens of thousands of protesters have reportedly been executed by the ruling government.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.