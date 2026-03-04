Mexican Military Provided Security for Terrorist Drug Lord El Mencho’s Funeral

A large deployment of Mexican military and National Guard forces took to the streets of Jalisco to guard the wake and funeral of one of the country’s most dangerous drug lords, Ruben Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the terrorist organization Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

Mexican soldiers in tactical uniform and riding in armored vehicles blocked off streets and set up a perimeter around the funeral home and cemetery where loved ones buried the feared terrorist leader. In addition to a large number of attendees, including some believed to be wanted fugitives, military forces remained on the outer perimeter while CJNG handled its internal security. It remains unclear if CJNG security forces carried weapons during the event.

At the funeral, musicians played regional Mexican music known for glamorizing the cartel lifestyle next to the drug lord’s golden casket.

The funeral was seen as a truce of sorts in an attempt to appease the relatives of El Mencho, who had called for blood after the February 22 military raid where the kingpin died.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a squad of Special Forces soldiers from Mexico’s Army working under the guidance of the U.S. government raided a luxury cabin compound in Tapalpa, Jalisco, where El Mencho was hiding; after an intense shootout, military forces wounded the feared drug lord, who died while being airlifted to a local hospital.

As Breitbart Texas reported, almost immediately after the druglord’s death, cartel gunmen throughout Mexico began carrying out terror attacks nationwide, torching buildings, carjacking vehicles, and setting up blockades. The wave of terror attacks brought Mexico to a standstill as the country’s security forces were unable to stop the gunmen for upwards of 24 hours, taking place before the country returned to normal.

Also, immediately after the attacks, Mexico’s military received a series of threats pointing to direct attacks on key military officials unless El Mencho’s body was returned to the criminal organization. While Mexico’s Secretary of the Army Ricardo Trevilla Trejo was praised by various news outlets for holding back tears while talking about 25 National Guardsmen who died during CJNG attacks in the aftermath of El Mencho’s death, Breitbart Texas has previously reported on his ties to the drug lord with the two becoming friends when he was stationed in Michoacan as head of the military region. Also in that same report, Breitbart Texas detailed how top drug lords, including El Mencho and members of Los Chapitos, had been able to escape prior attempts to capture them due to leaks from thehighest levels of Mexico’s military and security services.

