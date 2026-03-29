Spain Goes Opposite Direction of EU: Mass Legalization as Europe Tightens Borders

MADRID, Spain — While the European Union races toward mass deportations and tougher border controls, Spain’s socialist government is taking the opposite path — pushing through a sweeping decree to grant legal status to as many as 800,000 illegal immigrants already living in the country.

Beginning on April 1, migrants who can prove they entered Spain before December 31, 2025, will be allowed to apply for legal status. The migrants have until June to complete the application process. Critics claim this will create a magnet for additional immigration into Spain.

In contrast with Spain, the Parliament of the European Union passed a regulation to begin the mass deportation of the wave of illegal immigration that came to the EU during the past several years.

The European Parliament approved a sweeping new Return Regulation designed to dramatically speed up deportations of irregular migrants, expand detention powers, and allow EU states to build offshore “return hubs” outside EU territory, according to Euronews. The measure passed with 389 votes in favor, 206 against, 32 abstentions, and now moves to trilogue negotiations with EU member states.

The new law will enable EU nations to return what they call “irregular migrants” to countries unrelated to their nationality and grant authority to create detention centers, known as “return hubs.”

Spain’s move to grant legal status to irregular migrants is not only contrary to the new EU regulation but also stands in sharp contrast to the president of the Madrid Community, Isabel Natividad Díaz Ayuso.

Madrid President Ayuso blasted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón’s March regularization plan as a rushed, “massive” overhaul pushed through “without rigor” and with “deeply anti‑democratic overtones,” according to Demócrata. She warned the criteria could open the door to more than 850,000 new residency permits and ultimately add up to 500,000 people to Madrid’s electoral rolls—an increase she said would “inflate the census” by 10 percent and potentially shift as many as ten seats in the regional assembly.

Ayuso argued the plan would “burst public services,” especially healthcare, and accused the government of forcing autonomous communities to absorb the cost while Spain “lacks fundamental infrastructure.” She also pointed to recent digital ID verification failures in Castilla y León as evidence that the system is unprepared for the scale of changes Sánchez is attempting to impose.

Rafael, a Madrid limousine driver, told Breitbart News he has observed a massive increase in violent crimes following the influx of migrants of the past few years. “Rape and violent assaults have doubled in recent years,” he explained. He expressed support for the EU deportation programs, explaining that the new migrants “are not assimilating into Spanish culture.”

He cited the same concerns of many Americans about the government money spent on migrants who refuse to learn the language of the country. “They get paid by our tax dollars simply for being migrants.”

Spain now finds itself moving against the broader European current, embracing a legalization strategy even as the EU accelerates deportations and tightens its external borders. The clash between Madrid’s regional leadership and the national government underscores how sharply divided the country has become over immigration policy, public‑service capacity, and cultural integration.

As Brussels pushes for faster removals and tougher enforcement, Spain’s experiment with large‑scale regularization could serve as a high‑stakes test of whether legalization can ease social pressures—or whether, as critics warn, it will deepen them in the months ahead.